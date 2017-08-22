Pembroke Pines dancer makes it to top 8 on SYTYCD

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida dancer showcased her talent and moved on to the next step of a hit Fox television competition.

After another competitive evening on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Koine Iwasaki, from Pembroke Pines, made it to the top eight.

“I thought that tonight everybody appeared to be out of their comfort zone, and I think certain people came through and really took it on board and what was asked of them, and others were just a little short of the mark,” said judge Nigel Lythgoe.

Lythgoe and fellow judge Vanessa Hudgens said everyone needs to step up their game as the competition gets more and more intense.

“Eliminations are just the worst,” Hudgens said. “I’m accepting that and knowing that that’s just going to be a part of my life for the next couple of weeks, so unfortunately, someone’s got to go, and it sucks to see Sydney leave, but the dancers at this point are just very, very competitive and super, super strong and someone had to go home.”

Nineteen-year-old Sydney Tormey from Salem, Utah didn’t make the cut and was the latest to bid farewell.

