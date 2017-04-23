(WSVN) - Tired of the same old muffins? You’re in luck! We’re taking this classic recipe up a few notches. Peanut butter muffins with a twist are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Peanut Butter Mashup Muffins

Ingredients:

2 cups Bisquick mix

2/3 cup milk

1 egg

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare your cupcake pan. (Cupcake liners optional)

– In a bowl, add Bisquick, milk, egg, 1/4 cup maple syrup and peanut butter. (Tip: put peanut butter in the microwave for about 20 seconds to make it easier to mix in.) Mix well.

– Pour the mixture evenly into a cupcake pan and sprinkle the chocolate chips on top. Bake for

15-16 minutes- or until golden brown.

To Plate:

Plate the cupcakes and drizzle on the remaining maple syrup for maximum flavor!!!

Serves: 12

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.