(WSVN) - Tired of the same old muffins? You’re in luck! We’re taking this classic recipe up a few notches. Peanut butter muffins with a twist are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Peanut Butter Mashup Muffins
Ingredients:
2 cups Bisquick mix
2/3 cup milk
1 egg
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare your cupcake pan. (Cupcake liners optional)
– In a bowl, add Bisquick, milk, egg, 1/4 cup maple syrup and peanut butter. (Tip: put peanut butter in the microwave for about 20 seconds to make it easier to mix in.) Mix well.
– Pour the mixture evenly into a cupcake pan and sprinkle the chocolate chips on top. Bake for
15-16 minutes- or until golden brown.
To Plate:
Plate the cupcakes and drizzle on the remaining maple syrup for maximum flavor!!!
Serves: 12
