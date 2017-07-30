Parmesan Lemon Butter Green Beans/Belkys

The perfect side dish can make a good meal really great! Parmesan green beans! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Parmesan Lemon Butter Green Beans

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds of green beans – stem ends trimmed

2 tbs. butter

2 cloves of garlic – minced

1/2 of a large lemon – squeezed

8 twists of black pepper from a pepper mill

1/4 cup pine nuts

1/4 cup finely grated parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add trimmed green beans and cook for 3 minutes.

While beans are cooking, prepare your ice bath by adding ice to a large bowl (fill bowl half way with ice) and add cool water so the bowl is filled about 3/4 of the way. When the green beans are ready, drain the green beans and add them to the ice bath. This will stop the green beans from cooking further and lock in the bright green color. When the green beans are cool to the touch, drain the green beans from the ice bath and set aside.

In a large sauté pan, sauté the pine nuts for 1 minute over medium high heat. Stir continuously so they don’t burn. Remove pine nuts from the pan and set aside.

In the same large sauté pan, melt butter until frothy over medium low heat. When the butter is completely melted, add minced garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Next add lemon juice and 8 twists of black pepper. Stir to combine.

Add cooled green beans to the lemon butter sauce. Toss occasionally until the green beans are heated through – about 2 to 3 minutes. Add toasted pine nuts and the parmesan cheese to the green beans – toss to combine.

To Plate: Serve hot.

You can cook the green beans the night before to save time.

Serves: 4-6