Parmesan Carrots/Belkys

(WSVN) - Many people don’t think of veggies as the most exciting part of a meal, but we’ve got a side dish that’s sure to please even the picky eaters. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Parmesan Carrots
Ingredients:
8-10 carrots, peeled
2 Tbs. butter, melted
2 tsp. garlic, minced
4 Tbsp. parmesan cheese
1 Tsp. chopped parsley
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
– Mix the melted butter and garlic together.
– Place carrots on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. *If they’re large carrots, you might want to slice them in half for quicker roasting.
– Drizzle with butter/garlic mixture
– Roast in the oven for 15 minutes.
– Shake pan occasionally to rotate carrots.
– Top with cheese and roast for another ten minutes or until carrots reach desired tenderness.
To Plate:
Top with parsley and serve.
Serves: 2-4
