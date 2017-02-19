Parmesan Carrots/Belkys

(WSVN) - Many people don’t think of veggies as the most exciting part of a meal, but we’ve got a side dish that’s sure to please even the picky eaters. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Parmesan Carrots

Ingredients:

8-10 carrots, peeled

2 Tbs. butter, melted

2 tsp. garlic, minced

4 Tbsp. parmesan cheese

1 Tsp. chopped parsley

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

– Mix the melted butter and garlic together.

– Place carrots on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. *If they’re large carrots, you might want to slice them in half for quicker roasting.

– Drizzle with butter/garlic mixture

– Roast in the oven for 15 minutes.

– Shake pan occasionally to rotate carrots.

– Top with cheese and roast for another ten minutes or until carrots reach desired tenderness.

To Plate:

Top with parsley and serve.

Serves: 2-4

