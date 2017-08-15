Panther Coffee introduces new coffee-infused wine

Get your caffeine kick and a little buzzed at the same time. That’s how Chris feels when he does this show, but a popular spot in So-Flo is also making it happen with a special promotion. Check this out … It’s coffee-infused wine!

Nicole Marchaco, Panther Coffee: “It’s something that’s never really been done before. It’s never been played around with.”

Well it seems play time has just begun. Panther Coffee’s Coconut Grove location is serving up something totally different — a wine flight featuring coffee-infused wine.

Danny Muela, Panther Coffee: “With experimentation and time, and just giving it its due, we’ve come up with a cup that’s pretty damn good.”

The tasty concoction is the star of the show, but this thing called a BKON machine is the unsung hero.

Danny Muela: “Each coffee has a different personality, and the BKON, again, extracts that personality out of it.”

The BKON process involves reverse atmospheric infusion and molecular voids. Whoa, big scientific words there.

Translation — once they have their coffee grinds …

Danny Muela: “You insert the actual basket, set the proper guidelines for it, then it starts to illuminate and do its thing. And it’s a very pretty process.”

Then it’s about mixing the perfect amount of brew with prosecco and red wine. With a pour of Nitro Cold Brew, a Panther Coffee staple, this flight is ready for liftoff.

Kaitlyn Riopelle, customer: “They’re really good. I’ve never had anything like that before, and I really liked it.”

Jesus Moreno, customer: “Definitely catch my attention. I wasn’t really expecting that very soft note of coffee in every drink.”

And hey, get ’em while they last. It’s all a part of the Grove’s “Wine Flight Wednesday” special.

Nicole Marchaco: “Everybody was trying to incorporate their theme for what their restaurant or cafe was. So we decided to kind of get creative about it.”

Eleven Coconut Grove restaurants are involved in “Wine Flight Wednesday.”

You get a wine flight and appetizer for $33.

FOR MORE INFO:

Panther Coffee

Coconut Grove

3407 Main Hwy

Miami, Fl 33133

305-677-3952

