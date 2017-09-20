Pan-roasted Airline Chicken/Rocco’s Tacos

Authentic Mexican cuisine — tailor-made for a late night crowd. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Adam Dombrowski

The Restaurant: Rocco’s Tacos, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Pan-roasted Airline Chicken with Blistered Bean Salad and Fried Plantains

Ingredients:

4 8-10 oz airline-cut chicken breast – cleaned

For Blistered Bean Salad:

8 oz grilled haricot vert beans

8 oz blistered snowpeas

2 oz grilled red onions

4 oz blistered sweet peppers

4 oz heirloom tomatoes diced

Jalapeño vinaigrette seasoning (mix of sherry vinegar, charred jalapeños, garlic, black pepper, olive oil, cilantro and roasted tomatillos)

Salt – to taste

Pepper – to taste

12 oz fried plantains

Mexican crema – available at area grocery stores

Aged cotija cheese – available at area grocery stores

Chimichurri sauce – Use your own recipe, or use store-bought

Method of Preparation:

Season the chicken with salt and pepper and pan seared skin side down. Flip the chicken and finish in the oven for 5 minutes, until crispy.

Cook all the vegetables and cool before adding jalapeño vinaigrette and toss in bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cut plantains in half length-wise and fry until charred.

To Plate:

Top chicken with chimichurri sauce. Add blistered bean salad to the side, along with fried plantains topped with Mexican crema and aged cotija cheese.

Serves: 4

Serving Suggestion:

Black Diamond Margarita – maestro dobel tequila, black cherry purée, fresh lime juice

Rocco’s Tacos

1313 E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 524-9550

www.roccostacos.com

