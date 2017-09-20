Pan-roasted Airline Chicken/Rocco’s Tacos

Authentic Mexican cuisine — tailor-made for a late night crowd. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Adam Dombrowski
The Restaurant: Rocco’s Tacos, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Pan-roasted Airline Chicken with Blistered Bean Salad and Fried Plantains
Ingredients:
4 8-10 oz airline-cut chicken breast – cleaned
For Blistered Bean Salad:
8 oz grilled haricot vert beans
8 oz blistered snowpeas
2 oz grilled red onions
4 oz blistered sweet peppers
4 oz heirloom tomatoes diced
Jalapeño vinaigrette seasoning (mix of sherry vinegar, charred jalapeños, garlic, black pepper, olive oil, cilantro and roasted tomatillos)
Salt – to taste
Pepper – to taste
12 oz fried plantains
Mexican crema – available at area grocery stores
Aged cotija cheese – available at area grocery stores
Chimichurri sauce – Use your own recipe, or use store-bought
Method of Preparation:
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper and pan seared skin side down. Flip the chicken and finish in the oven for 5 minutes, until crispy.
- Cook all the vegetables and cool before adding jalapeño vinaigrette and toss in bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Cut plantains in half length-wise and fry until charred.
To Plate:
Top chicken with chimichurri sauce. Add blistered bean salad to the side, along with fried plantains topped with Mexican crema and aged cotija cheese.
Serves: 4
Serving Suggestion:
Black Diamond Margarita – maestro dobel tequila, black cherry purée, fresh lime juice
Rocco’s Tacos
1313 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 524-9550
www.roccostacos.com
