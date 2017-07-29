Over 22,000 evacuated after fire sparks at music festival in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (WSVN) — More than 22,000 concertgoers were evacuated from a music festival in Barcelona, Spain after, organizers said, a massive fire broke out on stage, Saturday.

Videos posted on social media captures the flames that erupted near speakers at Tomorrowland UNITE.

Thousands of terrified attendees then fled from the venue, but others stood and shot video of the blaze on their smartphones.

Internationally renowned DJ Steve Aoki was about to take the stage moments before the fire broke out.

Local media outlets reported the blaze has been blamed on stage fireworks.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation has been launched.

A statement on Tomorrowland UNITE’s Facebook page reads, “”Tonight, July 29, 2017, the UNITE Barcelona stage caught fire due to a technical malfunction. Thanks to the professional intervention of the authorities all 22,000 visitors were evacuated safely and without reports of injuries.”

