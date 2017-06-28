Organic Quinoa and Vegetables/TATEL Miami

A celebrity-owned hotspot brings vegetarian-friendly Spanish cuisine to Miami Beach. That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Nicolas Mazier
The Restaurant: TATEL Miami in Miami Beach
The Dish: Organic Quinoa and Vegetables
Ingredients:
1 cup white organic quinoa
1 tbsp. diced carrots
1 tbsp. diced zucchini
1 tbsp. diced tomatoes
1 tsp. mined garlic
1/2 tomato water with 1 tsp. oregano, 1 tsp. thyme
kosher salt to taste
1 tbsp. chopped walnuts
1 tbsp. sliced roasted red beets
1 tbsp. feta cheese
1 tsp. whole butter
1 tsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice
handful of chopped spinach
extra virgin olive oil
fresh cracked pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Cook the quinoa in water for 12 minutes and cool down.
- Dice the tomatoes, zucchini and carrots. Set aside.
- Grate tomato, strain to separate pulp from juice. Discard pulp and mix in oregano, thyme and salt. Set aside.
- Drizzle beets with olive oil, salt and pepper and wrap in aluminum foil. Place in preheated oven for 40-50 minutes, until tender. Peel and dice.
- In a pan, squeeze lemon juice, tomato water and butter along with zucchini, carrots and tomato and cook for 1 minute.
- Add the quinoa and spinach to pan, season with salt and pepper.
To Plate:
Plate the quinoa with spinach and vegetables, then add beets, feta and walnuts.
Serving Suggestion: Albariño – Pazo de Barrantes 2015
TATEL Miami
1669 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(Inside The Ritz Carlton)
(305) 604-0523
www.tatelrestaurants.com/miami