Organic Quinoa and Vegetables/TATEL Miami

A celebrity-owned hotspot brings vegetarian-friendly Spanish cuisine to Miami Beach. That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nicolas Mazier

The Restaurant: TATEL Miami in Miami Beach

The Dish: Organic Quinoa and Vegetables

Ingredients:

1 cup white organic quinoa

1 tbsp. diced carrots

1 tbsp. diced zucchini

1 tbsp. diced tomatoes

1 tsp. mined garlic

1/2 tomato water with 1 tsp. oregano, 1 tsp. thyme

kosher salt to taste

1 tbsp. chopped walnuts

1 tbsp. sliced roasted red beets

1 tbsp. feta cheese

1 tsp. whole butter

1 tsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice

handful of chopped spinach

extra virgin olive oil

fresh cracked pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Cook the quinoa in water for 12 minutes and cool down.

Dice the tomatoes, zucchini and carrots. Set aside.

Grate tomato, strain to separate pulp from juice. Discard pulp and mix in oregano, thyme and salt. Set aside.

Drizzle beets with olive oil, salt and pepper and wrap in aluminum foil. Place in preheated oven for 40-50 minutes, until tender. Peel and dice.

In a pan, squeeze lemon juice, tomato water and butter along with zucchini, carrots and tomato and cook for 1 minute.

Add the quinoa and spinach to pan, season with salt and pepper.

To Plate:

Plate the quinoa with spinach and vegetables, then add beets, feta and walnuts.

Serving Suggestion: Albariño – Pazo de Barrantes 2015

TATEL Miami

1669 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(Inside The Ritz Carlton)

(305) 604-0523

www.tatelrestaurants.com/miami