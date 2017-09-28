One-Pan Italian Chicken and Rice/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Got some leftover chicken? Well Belkys has got the perfect recipe for what you can do with it.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: One-Pan Italian Chicken and Rice

Ingredients:

Left over sliced chicken

4 roasted sweet red peppers diced

1/2 onion diced

1 teaspoon italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup store bought marinara sauce

1 cup rice

Chicken stock

Salt pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

Directions:

Add olive oil to a hot pan over medium high heat then add diced onion.

Add chicken and toss.

Add diced sweet red peppers.

Add Italian seasoning and garlic powder.

Add marinara sauce and toss.

Add rice and stock according to rice directions

Add salt and pepper and allow to cook according to rice directions.

Serves: 2 people as a main dish and 4 people as a side dish

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.