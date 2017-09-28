One-Pan Italian Chicken and Rice/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Got some leftover chicken? Well Belkys has got the perfect recipe for what you can do with it.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: One-Pan Italian Chicken and Rice

Ingredients:
Left over sliced chicken
4 roasted sweet red peppers diced
1/2 onion diced
1 teaspoon italian seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup store bought marinara sauce
1 cup rice
Chicken stock
Salt pepper
1/2 cup olive oil

Directions:

  • Add olive oil to a hot pan over medium high heat then add diced onion.
  • Add chicken and toss.
  • Add diced sweet red peppers.
  • Add Italian seasoning and garlic powder.
  • Add marinara sauce and toss.
  • Add rice and stock according to rice directions
  • Add salt and pepper and allow to cook according to rice directions.

Serves: 2 people as a main dish and 4 people as a side dish

