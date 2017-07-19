OMG Miami Swimwear splashes into Planet Fashion’s Swim Weekend

Sure, Milan and New York are fashion cities, but don’t forget our hometown, too. When it comes to the hottest thing to wear on the beach, Miami is the place to be.

Summer in SoFlo means Swim Weekend Miami.

Designers from all over head to the 305 to show off what you will want to wear for fun in the sun.

Celia Evans, Miami Swim Week: “Miami Swim Week is the largest swimwear fashion week in the world.”

One of the hottest events will be Planet Fashion’s Swim Weekend, and for the first time they’re heading to the SLS South Beach.

Celia Evans: “Planet Fashion is producing Swim Weekend at SLS. It’s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and really we have the hottest swimwear designers in the world.”

There will be more than a dozen designers at Planet Fashion, and one of the featured lines is SoFlo’s own OMG Miami Swimwear.

Andrea Gaviria, OMG Miami Swimwear: “OMG Miami Swimwear is a brand that caters to the sexy, confident, and we try to bring out style in every woman.”

OMG’s suits aren’t just a Miami fave. They’re a Hollywood fave, too.

Andrea Gaviria: “We do cater to celebrities. We are the number one chosen brand for them for all of their swimwear needs. Kim Kardashian has worn our swimwear in the past. One of her photos went viral wearing OMG, so we were really excited when we saw that.”

Bright colors, lace-up or mesh — OMG’s suits turn heads.

Andrea Gaviria: “We designed a sexy one-piece with mesh. It features mesh on the front and on the sides and it’s illusion. It makes you look like you have the hourglass figure.”

OMG’s bathing suits are made for the Miami girl.

Andrea Gaviria: “It shows confidence, style and uniqueness.”

Planet Fashion’s events are open to the public. To RSVP to the shows send an e-mail to events@planetfashiontv.com.

OMG Miami Swimwear

815 Washington Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

954-573-7863

Omgmiamiswimwear.com

