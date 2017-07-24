Swim Week 2017 in Miami has been a blast, and in the middle of this bathing suit bonanza, Ocean Drive magazine hosted a party. The bash was in honor of the magazine’s newest cover girl, Kate Bock.

Kate Bock: “Hi. I’m Kate Bock. Welcome to my Ocean Drive magazine cover party.”

Everything went swimmingly at the Delano this weekend. That’s where Ocean Drive toasted model Kate Bock, who graces the cover of the July/August swimsuit double issue.

Kate Bock: “It’s so exciting. I think the swimsuit issue is only in the summer, so it’s so cool to be on the cover in a bathing suit on the beach.”

Kate looks great in a bathing suit, which is no surprise, since she’s a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Kate Bock: “I get to see so many cool places, a lot of them being beaches in my industry. I feel like I’m the luckiest person ever.”

Inside Ocean Drive, the bathing beauty talks about growing up in Canada and how she was discovered.

At the party, Kate told Deco about her chilly photo shoot.

Kate Bock: “I was a lot colder than I looked. We shot on the beach in the Hamptons, and it was beautiful. Luckily, the sun came out and we got warm light. We had beautiful bathing suits. We had a great team, so we had a lot of fun.”

Since Kate’s party landed during Miami Swim Week, it also featured a fashion show for Jantzen’s Cruise 2018 Collection.

And it was the perfect occasion for Bock to show off her jewelry designs.

Kate Bock : “I wear it with a bathing suit on the beach, with lingerie. It’s great, and I’m so happy we got to feature it.”

Kate says she loves coming to SoFlo, especially with friends.

Kate Bock: “We always go to the one hotel. We come to the Delano for the pool. We go to the Raleigh for a coffee or a smoothie. I seem to come here every year on a girls trip, with different girlfriends or the same girlfriends. We always end up coming here.”

