Oak Apparel + Home brings natural beauty to South Florida

What happens when you mix California cool with the mystery of the Southwest? Oak: Apparel + Home — that’s what. It’s a new boutique where effortless style meets casual comfort, and it’s inspired by natural beauty. Tonight, it’s one of Shireen’s favorite things.

If you’re looking for a new kind of shopping experience…

Nicolle Mailal: “Hey Deco Drive! Welcome to Oak.”

You can find it at Oak: Apparel + Home in Coral Gables.

Nicolle Mailal: “We want you to feel comfortable, confident and beautiful and relaxed.”

The budding lifestyle brand fuses comfy clothing and home decor inspired by nature.

Dried flowers, wood, clothing, jewelry and basket bags. Think Malibu meets New Mexico.

Shireen Sandoval: “Are you guys best friends?”

Kelly Nelson: “We are cousins. We don’t look like it at all, but we are first cousins.”

Oak isn’t just about wood. Here, it stands for one-of-a-kind, because everything is.

Kelly Nelson: “Our personalities are so multi-dimensional. She’s more into the fashion, and I’m more into home decor.”

They procure the unique and the unusual from around the country.

For the blog, Oak styled me in fall’s biggest trends.

A bold statement jacket. The all-important body-suit and high-waisted jeans are trending, too. And a South Florida fashionista can never go wrong with a wide-legged roomie jumper.

At Oak, you’ll find…

Nicolle Mailal: “Very earth-toned colors, very relaxed, light-weight clothing pieces.”

Naturally beautiful on the body or at home has never looked so good, and that’s why Oak Apparel + Home is one of my favorite things.

