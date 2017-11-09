They say a great artist always reveals their soul in their work, but the artists at a show in Miami are revealing a lot more than that. We got a sneaky sneak peek of “Nude Nite,” and it’s an eye-opening experience. Art connoisseur and fetish enthusiast Chris Van Vliet says skin is “in” at an art show where clothing is optional.

Nudity in art has been around from, well, the beginning of time. Now a new show in Wynwood is getting down to the bare essentials.

Kelly Stevens, Nude Nite: “It really is a fun night, with a sexy edge.”

Nude Nite, America’s largest nude art show, is coming to Wynwood.

Kelly Stevens: “It’s a little bit art show, with a bit of Vegas-style entertainment. All the work in here is from 150 artists. It’s the best art in the U.S., that’s been submitted and juried, so it’s the best of the best.”

You can buy art or just take it all in.

And the works aren’t just hanging on the wall. Guests can enjoy burlesque performances and live body painting.

Kelly Stevens: “The Nude Nite is also a burlesque lover, and we showcase the very best in burlesque. It is the original artwork. It is our body, and we all have that in common, so this show is really a celebration of that.”

With four bars and interactive displays, it’s a real party. Just don’t show up in your birthday suit.

Kelly Stevens: “We’re gonna leave the nudity to the professional body painting models!”

Nude Nite begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. Tickets start at $25.

