North Miami celebrates Mardi Gras

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The rhythm of Mardi Gras took over the streets of North Miami, Sunday.

North Miami’s Mardi Gras festival featured dozens of performances, a spectacular parade, elaborate costumes and plenty of food.

The festival also included performances from dozens of Caribbean and Latin-American artists, including Shaggy, TVice and Gabel, not to mention Haitian President Michel “Sweet Micky” Martelly.

