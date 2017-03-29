Nonna’s Meatballs/Jack’s Miami

(WSVN) - Nothing says Italian — like meatballs! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: John Parlavecchio
The Restaurant: Jack’s Home Cooking in Miami
The Dish: Nonna’s Meatballs
Ingredients:
2 lbs. ground beef
1 lb. ground pork
1/2 lb. ground veal
2 tbs. chopped garlic
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1 Tbs. kosher salt
1 Tbs. ground pepper
1/2 cup whole milk
4 pieces chopped white bread (crust cut off)
4 Tbs. olive oil
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
5 large eggs
*flavored bread crumbs if you need them
Method of Preparation:
– Mix ground Angus beef together with ground pork, and ground veal until well blended.
Add pepper, kosher salt, eggs, chopped parsley, minced garlic and parmesan cheese.
– Soak the bread in the milk, squeeze the milk out – then add the bread
then the squeezed out milk to make the meatballs moist. Mix it all up. ** If you think it’s too loose, add flavored bread crumbs and a bit more parmesan cheese to thicken.
– Drizzle olive oil over the meat and over a sheet pan. Now shape the meatballs… Chef John likes to make then a little bigger than a golf ball.
– Drizzle a bit more olive oil over the top and bake in the oven at 450 degrees for about 45 minutes.
– When the meatballs are done… put them in some Italian tomato sauce (have a pot of your favorite bubbling away on the stove). Simmer for another 45 minutes or so- and serve.
To Plate:
Chef serves the meatballs smothered in tomato sauce, with Tuscan bread, fresh ricotta cheese, parmesan and chopped parsley.
Serving Suggestion: Cabernet Sauvignon
Serves: 8
Jack’s Miami
2426 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, Florida 33137
305.640.5507
http://www.jacksmiami.com/
