Nonna’s Meatballs/Jack’s Miami

(WSVN) - Nothing says Italian — like meatballs! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: John Parlavecchio

The Restaurant: Jack’s Home Cooking in Miami

The Dish: Nonna’s Meatballs

Ingredients:

2 lbs. ground beef

1 lb. ground pork

1/2 lb. ground veal

2 tbs. chopped garlic

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1 Tbs. kosher salt

1 Tbs. ground pepper

1/2 cup whole milk

4 pieces chopped white bread (crust cut off)

4 Tbs. olive oil

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

5 large eggs

*flavored bread crumbs if you need them

Method of Preparation:

– Mix ground Angus beef together with ground pork, and ground veal until well blended.

Add pepper, kosher salt, eggs, chopped parsley, minced garlic and parmesan cheese.

– Soak the bread in the milk, squeeze the milk out – then add the bread

then the squeezed out milk to make the meatballs moist. Mix it all up. ** If you think it’s too loose, add flavored bread crumbs and a bit more parmesan cheese to thicken.

– Drizzle olive oil over the meat and over a sheet pan. Now shape the meatballs… Chef John likes to make then a little bigger than a golf ball.

– Drizzle a bit more olive oil over the top and bake in the oven at 450 degrees for about 45 minutes.

– When the meatballs are done… put them in some Italian tomato sauce (have a pot of your favorite bubbling away on the stove). Simmer for another 45 minutes or so- and serve.

To Plate:

Chef serves the meatballs smothered in tomato sauce, with Tuscan bread, fresh ricotta cheese, parmesan and chopped parsley.

Serving Suggestion: Cabernet Sauvignon

Serves: 8

Jack’s Miami

2426 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, Florida 33137

305.640.5507

http://www.jacksmiami.com/

