Nintendo may launch Super Nintendo mini console later this year

(WSVN) - Nintendo shocked fans when they announced they were discontinuing the wildly-popular Nintendo Classic console. Now it appears the game maker may have done so with their eye on a follow-up product.

The Verge reports that Nintendo may be planning a miniature Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) for release later this year.

The original SNES launched in North America in 1991, including games such as “Super Mario World,” “Final Fantasy II,” and “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.”

Insiders believe the company discontinued the NES Classic to make way for production on a mini SNES. The game giant announced last week it would discontinue the NES Classic, a micro-console with 30 built-in games from the original 1983 game system. Nintendo said it sold over 1.5 million of the consoles, far more than the company expected.

