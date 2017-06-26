Nintendo is bringing back the SNES Classic

(WSVN) - On Sept. 29, the beloved console is coming back to stores in the form of the Super NES Classic Edition.

The mini system will include 21 pre-installed games and can be hooked up to high-definition televisions.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

The SNES will sell for $79.99.

Here’s a look at all classics that will be included:

Contra III: The Alien Wars™

Donkey Kong Country™

EarthBound™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO™

Kirby™Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course™

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™

Mega Man®X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox™

Star Fox™2

Street Fighter®II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®

Super Mario Kart™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™

Super Mario World™

Super Metroid™

Super Punch-Out!!™

Yoshi’s Island™

