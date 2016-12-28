New Year’s Eve fashion with My Home Fashion Boutique

You’ve got dinner reservations, you’ve got the champagne, but do you have the outfit?! It’s time to decide how fabulous you’re going to look ringing in the new year. Tonight we’re showing you ways to stand out at your soirees with some of this season’s biggest trends.

Celebrating the new year means it’s time to look your best.

Dana Lyons: “What we’ve chosen to focus on this year is rich texture — silks and satins, lace, solid blacks or ivory “winter whites” if you will, and accentuate it with pearls or a statement clutch or necklace.”

We met up with the team from My Home Fashion Boutique at the National Hotel on Miami Beach where they showed us ways to look chic for a couple hundred bucks while ringing in 2017.

Dana Lyons: “Leather is a really strong trend. If you pair it with a rich texture like a silk or a crochet, you’re knocking it out the park.”

If leather isn’t your thing, try cutouts — another hit this season, seen in this jumper.

Dana Lyons: “The trend you saw here is actually a panel cutout. It’s actually a stationary piece, so if you wanted to put a blouse under that, you could.”

From your makeup to your accessories —there are ways to sparkle without wearing sequins. The key? To let the subtlety do the talking.

Dana Lyons: “Here, in Miami obviously, there’s plenty of color out there, there’s plenty of sparkle out there. I’ll add a sparkle to my makeup or a sparkle in my accessories.”

The good thing about these looks?

Dana Lyons: “They can go from day to night, from indoors to outdoors, to a club. Maybe it’s a day after the New Year’s party and you’re still out, you can still go in your outfit and still look presentable and be the life of the party there as well.”

And with parties that can last until the early hours of the morning on Jan. 1, remember the key to looking fab, is feeling fab!

Dana Lyons: “I think it’s important that you’re comfortable and you’re solid on your choice.”

