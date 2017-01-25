New restaurant 601 holds court at AAA

MIAMI (WSVN) - Something new is on the menu at the home of the Miami Heat: A brand-new restaurant opened its doors to the American Airlines Arena.

It’s no secret the 305 has a number of nice restaurants, but the folks behind 601 said they’re ready to change the game.

Michael McCullough of the Heat Group said the new hot spot is the ideal space to visit if you’re going to any event at the venue. “It’s pretty much everything you could hope for when you come to a Heat game or a concert,” he said.

Miami’s movers and shakers got a sneak peak at the restaurant at its grand opening, Wednesday night. Burnie, the Heat’s mascot, stood at the entrance as the crowd counted down the seconds to the big unveiling.

Check out our Snapchat (👻 AAarena) to join our official grand opening for Miami's newest waterfront dining & event space, @601! pic.twitter.com/S7U4ZVratx — AA Arena (@AAarena) January 26, 2017

“601, in American Airlines Arena, sits right on the water, with panoramic views of the Magic City,” said McCullough.

But the real magic happens inside the two-story, 11,000-square-foot venue. “Weddings, bar mitzvahs, parties. Anything you could think of, we can have it right here at 601,” said McCullough.

Everything about the eatery says “modern,” beginning with a decanter bar with self-serve craft beer on the upper level.

Customers are also able to mix it up at the Tumbler Bar if beer’s not their thing. They can even charge your phone while they take it all in.

“Very unique. Very unique, for sure,” said customer Xio Fermin.

Unique is the name of the game at 601. The chef’s table and tapas menu are taking it up a notch, serving something for everybody.

Rufino Rengifo, 601’s executive chef, said that when it came to the content of their menu, it was all about location, location, location. “The main thing that we tried to do here was bring the landscape of Miami, reflect it in the offerings,” he said.

The waterfront restaurant had soft a opening when the Warriors were in town, but now it’s ready to go hard in the paint. “This is Miami chic,” said McCullough. “This is everything that you think about Miami, we’ve got it right here.”

The restaurant will open 90 minutes before a Heat game and will remain open for two hours after the end of each game for all ticket holders

