New glitter trend sparkles from head to toe

Shireen loves shoes. Shireen loves clothes. Shireen loves glitter. And they’re all coming together in tonight’s Style Files because from the red carpet to the streets, adding some sparkle to your wardrobe is the only style tip you need.

When it comes to being trendy in 2018, there’s one thing to remember.

Samantha, Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour: “We’re seeing the glitter trend across the board from Puma to Gucci.”

Hollywood is all about the glitter.

Dakota Johnson and Nicole Kidman were glamourous in glitter at the Golden Globes, and Serena Williams makes sure she sparkles on the court with these Nikes.

Samantha: “Celebrities are loving the look because it’s a great, easy way to accessorize any outfit that you’re wearing.”

Thanks to Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, we’ve got the scoop on how to shine bright like the stars.

Samantha: “The great thing about this trend is that it can take you from day to night.”

While it is being seen on clothes, the boldest way to make a statement in glitter is by putting your best foot forward.

Samantha: “Sneakers aren’t just for working out anymore. They are a great accessory for any outfit that can be super comfortable but also be fabulous as well.”

From colorful to metallic, there’s plenty of sneaker options.

Samantha: “We’re seeing the entire shoe being covered in glitter. We’re seeing a platform sneaker, we’re seeing slides or we’re seeing just a pop of glitter in the embellishment.”

The kicks range in price from 100 bucks to around $1,000, and they’ll definitely amp up your style.

Samantha: “Whether it’s on your jacket or on your shoes, having that little bit of glitter is going to add that extra oomph to your style.”

Glitter sneakers are so popular, even Miley Cyrus has her own line of glitter Converse.

Samantha: “It’s a great embellishment. It adds a little pop to any outfit, and when you wear it, you feel a little bit more fabulous.”

And in the 305, having that pep in your step is the ultimate statement all year round.

Samantha: “We are a fun, vibrant city. We love the trends. We love a little bit of glitter. We love some sparkle, and this is great because it can be for everybody.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Neiman Marcus

9700 Collins Ave

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

305-865-6161

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.