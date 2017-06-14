New console, video games unveiled at 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) – This week has been a wild ride for major video game companies as they laid out their 2017-18 plans at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

E3 began on Sunday and will last until Thursday at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Xbox kicked off the E3 week with a new look at its newest console, the One X, a console that Microsoft said is the most powerful to-date. The console will release on Nov. 7 and cost gamers $499.99.

Xbox One X will join the Xbox One family when it goes on sale November 7th pic.twitter.com/Bq4PtNIbLu — Larry Hryb @ E3 🎮 ⌨️ (@majornelson) June 11, 2017

According to Kotaku, the One X boasts lots of specs needed to run 4K: a custom CPU at 2.3 GHz with eight cores, a custom GPU at 1.172 GHz with six terraflops and 12 GB of GDDR5 memory at 326 GB per second. This isn’t Xbox’s first 4K box, however, with the One S allowing gamers to experience a new level of resolution.

For those Day One adopters with a Kinect, which allows for voice-controlled commands, you’re out of luck: Kotaku adds that the One X has no direct Kinect input. However, like the One S, there will not be an external power brick.

During Sunday’s presentation, Xbox made sure to mention that those without a 4K television are not being alienated, as the One X will upscale both video and audio for those with 1080p TVs.

A heap of games were announced at Sunday’s presentation, with 42 games being teased and displayed.

The next major company to make their mark on E3 was Sony, who held their presentation on Monday night. Unlike Xbox, a new PlayStation 4 console was not announced, but a full slate of new titles were announced, including “Spider-Man.”

PlayStation VR was showcased, as well, with new titles on the horizon for those who stepped into the world of virtual reality when it was released last year.

The games announced and shown at the Sony conference were:

Uncharted: Lost Legacy

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Days Gone

Monster Hunter

Shadow Of The Colossus (remaster)

Call of Duty: World War II

PSVR: Skyrim, Star Child, Monster Of The Deep, Moss

God Of War

Detroit

Spider-Man

Hidden Agenda

Undertale

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite

Destiny 2

Here's another pic from the PlayStation conference at the theater #E32017 pic.twitter.com/xTNhrYRG01 — NO_FEAR @ E3 (@swoodbury1963) June 13, 2017

Ubisoft, Electronic Arts and Bethesda were also busy, with games like Ubisoft’s “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” surprising many and EA introducing a story mode for its long-lasting “Madden” series.

Bethesda introduced virtual reality editions of “DOOM” and “Fallout 4,” both games that were well-received by critics and gamers over the past year.

Nintendo held their own conference, Tuesday afternoon, separate from E3, called “Nintendo Spotlight.” This was the shortest presentation during E3 season and was entirely streamed digitally, without live speakers.

Fans were treated to one of the biggest reveals of the week with “Metroid Pime 4.”

Nintendo’s newest handheld-console hybrid, the Switch, gives gamers a unique way to play on-the-go, so it was fitting that “Rocket League” was also announced to be in development.

E3 lasts until Thursday, with live demos and each company showcasing some games that may not have made its way onto stage.

