New coffee bar blooms at Fort Lauderdale flower shop

They say the sense of smell is the most powerful sense of them all. There’s a place in Fort Lauderdale where that fact makes a whole lot of sense.

The scent of fresh-cut flowers mingling with the aroma of just-brewed coffee. That would be enough, but there’s so much more.

Things are blooming at Ann’s Florist and Coffee Bar in Fort Lauderdale. Every vase and coffee cup is filled with love.

Kim Fuentes, co-owner of Ann’s Florist and Coffee Bar: “We are a flower shop/coffee shop where people can come in and buy flowers, or sit all day and drink a cup of coffee.”

Smelling the roses and sipping the java is just the start here.

Kim Fuentes: “We also have food and gift items, antiques, a little bit of everything.”

This family-run business has been at its Las Olas location for 26 years.

The coffee bar is new, but the flowers have always been around.

Creating one-of-a-kind floral arrangements is a specialty.

Kim Fuentes: “We import from five continents. We deliver very customized bouquets. Everything is done to order. There’s no ‘by a recipe,’ it’s what the customer wants.”

Adding the coffee bar was a no-brainer.

Kim Fuentes: “I think you just have to constantly reinvent yourself, which is the reason why we decided, ‘Let’s open a little coffee shop.'”

That little coffee shop changed everything at Ann’s, which was exactly the point.

Taylor Fuentes, staff member at Ann’s Florist and Coffee Bar: “Opening the cafe actually brought in so many more people and a completely different kind of clientele.”

Taylor Fuentes: “We have so many things inside the store, so we wanted to bring people in to see all of the things we have besides flowers.”

What they have are lots of fun T-shirts, very cool coffee mugs, engraved plates, bags and tons of fun little tchotchkes that make great gifts.

The food’s good, too.

Taylor Fuentes: “Everything is fresh. We get delivered daily.”

You know what goes perfectly with a sandwich or a piece of pastry? Coffee!

Taylor Fuentes: “We do anything from espresso-based drinks to cold brew. We have a nitro brew, which is like pretty much the newest form of cold brew.”

Whether it’s a beautiful bouquet or a bountiful brew, Ann’s will never let you down.

Kim Fuentes: “We go out of our way to make sure the customer is totally happy with everything they get here.”

Customer: “You come here for beautiful flowers, good drinks and good eats.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ann’s Florist and Coffee Bar

1001 E. Las Olas Blvd.

(954) 761-3334

http://www.annsfloristlasolas.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.