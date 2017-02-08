Naughty ’50 Shades Darker’ experience at the Silverspot

Moviegoers are tingling with anticipation. “50 Shades Darker” opens this weekend, but you can catch the super-sexy sequel to “50 Shades of Grey” tomorrow — at a theater that has a very special evening planned for you.

Here’s the answer to your question: “What should I do tomorrow night?”

Pancho Schlotterbeck: “Thursday night, Silverspot Cinema has the movie experience for ’50 Shades Darker.'”

The Coconut Creek complex is going all out to make sure this is a special night at the movies.

It starts as soon as you walk in.

Pancho Schlotterbeck: “We’ll have a nice set-up here. Red carpet so you can take your selfies.”

Yes, masks will be provided. Then again, you might not want to cover up. Mini-makeovers are being offered between 5 and 7 p.m.

Netie Yasuda: “If you want to come in, if you need your hair done, quick braids, a little lipstick, some eye shadow, some blush, I’m here to make everyone look beautiful for the perfect night.”

A touch-up could change your entire evening.

Netie Yasuda: “Maybe gonna have a hot night, who knows?”

The folks at the bar have created a special cocktail to cool you off in case the movie gets too hot.

Made up of vodka, cream and chocolate liqueur, Chocolate Seduction is a tad self-indulgent, but it tastes so good, you won’t mind feeling a little naughty.

That goes for the chocolate lava cake dessert too.

Pancho Schlotterbeck: “With raspberry and vanilla ice cream and two glasses of sparkling wine.”

You should round up all your BFF’s and make over to Silverspot tomorrow for “50 Shades Darker.”

It’s gonna be quite a night.

Olivia: “Love the masks. Those are super sexy and the drinks are just so yummy and just really special and it’s just a lot of fun. It’s really a fun night out.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Silverspot at Promenade

4441 Lyons Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

(954) 840-8150

https://www.silverspot.net/Browsing/Cinemas/Details/0000000002

