NaiYaRa opens up Thai brunch menu

Ahhh brunch — it’s Lynn’s favorite thing to do on the weekends. Shireen too, except she always tries to find places that serve something that will “wow” the tastebuds. That’s exactly what NaiYaRa’s Chef B is serving up, every Sunday.

Forget the bacon, eggs, waffles, muffins or those scones for brunch. NaiYaRa in Sunset Harbor is changing the game when it comes to the feast.

Nicholas Korenbaum, restaurant manager: “We wanted to have something that’s new, fresh and exciting away from all of the standard brunches here in Miami.”

The restaurant, known for it’s dinner, is now serving the first Thai inspired brunch on the town, every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Nicholas Korenbaum: “People can expect something new and exciting that they’ve never seen before with a little bit of a twist on some of the items they have seen.”

From authentic meals like the papaya salad…

Nicholas Korenbaum: “We’re offering some purely Thai-inspired dishes. All of the chefs are from Thailand, and these are the items that they grew up eating.”

And the veggie stir fry.

Nicholas Korenbaum: “For those vegetarians and the vegans, people who want to eat in a certain lifestyle, we have our veggie stir fry where you’re gonna have that flavor of the grill because we’re placing it in a wok and it’s gonna get that nice flavor.”

To the steak banh mi, their version of steak and eggs, there’s enough flavor to suit any palette.

Nicholas Korenbaum: “There’s items for all guests who want to be either very health conscious or indulge a little bit.”

They also have brunch-only cocktails like the Mary Mary.

Nicholas Korenbaum: “It is our version of a Bloody Mary. It’s actually a yellow tomato Bloody Mary.”

Locals are over the moon about having a new hotspot.

Karen Torres, customer: “I thought it was amazing. Honestly, I’ve been to a lot of places around South Florida for brunch and I think this was just completely different.”

Pilar Irarrazabal, customer: “This has just the right amount of kick, especially for an early morning. It’s so good.”

And when it comes to Sunday Funday, it’s all about making guests feel at home.

Nicholas Korenbaum: “Chef B wants to make sure personally that each guest is leaving not only satisfied, but feeling like they were at Chef B’s home. We’re all about making experiences for our guests here and now opening up for brunch, it’s a brand new experience for everyone.”

FOR MORE INFO:

NaiYaRa

1854 Bay Rd.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 275-6005

naiyara.com

