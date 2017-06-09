‘My Cousin Rachel’ visits theaters

(WSVN) - “My Cousin Rachel” is about family — a dysfunctional extended family. The story was first a novel, then became a movie in the 1950s, and it was even a British TV miniseries. Now it’s coming back to the big screen, because being crazy — and being crazy in love — are timeless story lines.

Sam Claflin (as Philip Ashley, reading letter): “I have written to you several times, but there is no one I can trust to take my letters to the mail. She is away from the house today which is why I am able to write this.”

Rachel Weisz’s latest role is killer. She plays a widow who moves in with her late husband’s family in “My Cousin Rachel.”

But the family doesn’t welcome her with open arms.

Rachel Weisz: “She is accused by some people of murdering this man, and the whole story sets up when she leaves Italy where she was married to this man and arrives in England. And this young man who Sam Claflin plays is ready to kill me because he thinks I murdered his cousin.”

Sam Claflin (as Philip): “Whatever cost my cousin had in pain and suffering before he died, I will return in full measure upon the woman that caused it.”

Too bad things don’t go as planned, because Sam Claflin gets sick — just like Rachel’s dead hubby did.

Rachel Weisz: “He instead starts to fall in love with me and develops this infatuation. This suspenseful story is — is she or isn’t she poisoning this young man now, or is she completely innocent and a victim of circumstances?”

Rachel Weisz (as Rachel Ashley): “Can’t you let me be a person in her own right? A woman who is making her way in the world as she wishes?”

“My Cousin Rachel” is currently paying a visit to theaters.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.