Musician launches career with ‘Live at 35’

Imagine a concert where everyone is high. (We mean high as in the sky, of course). A local musician is proving she’s truly a rising star by getting her career off the ground and above the clouds.

You can’t blame Edan Archer for winging it.

We caught up with the South Florida singer-songwriter at the Anderson in Miami. She’s hoping to launch her career with a little help from the aviation industry.

Edan Archer: “‘Live at 35’ is a contest sponsored by Southwest Airlines where they choose six artists, one from each of their hubs in the United States, to go on a plane and perform.”

Nobody walked out during her two-song set, and not because they couldn’t. They liked what they heard.

Edan Archer: “I don’t know. It was different enough. People seemed to enjoy it. I got some guy in the back to clap along. I was like, “Hey you, row F.'”

Edan’s representing Fort Lauderdale in “Live at 35.” It’s called that because they perform while the plane is cruising at 35,000 feet.

Edan Archer: “Everybody says I’m complicated.”

There’s more to this contest than just a free ride for the winner.

They get to go to Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and open for The Fray.

If she gets enough votes to win, don’t you dare call her an overnight sensation. Edan’s been balancing music and her day job for years.

Edan Archer: “I used to be a schoolteacher, and I was kind of juggling both. And I finally decided last year to just put all my eggs in one basket and devote my time to my music.”

Archer’s one of six finalists, thanks to her YouTube videos. That’s how Southwest found her.

Edan Archer: “And I guess they saw my stuff online and contacted me. They said, ‘We really like your music. We would love for you to be a part of the contest to represent Fort Lauderdale.'”

And passengers aboard that flight gave Edan great reviews for her mid-air performance.

Edan Archer: “And everyone was really nice. They said, ‘You did a great job. We’re totally gonna vote for you.'”

