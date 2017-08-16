It looks like we’ve got ourselves a good ole’ fashioned whodunit on our hands! Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen’s new movie, out this weekend, is about a murder mystery in a place where “literally freezing” doesn’t mean 72 degrees. Deco sat down with the stars to chat about “Wind River.”

Jeremy Renner (as Cory Lambert): “I knew that girl. She’s a fighter.”

Elizabeth Olsen (as Jane Banner): “This is a homicide.”

The harsh Wyoming winter just got bleaker. Jeremy and Elizabeth are teaming up after a murder rocks a remote Native American reservation.

Jeremy Renner (as Cory Lambert): “I need emergency assistance.”

Dispatcher: “What’s your location?”

Jeremy Renner (as Cory Lambert): “The Wind River Indian Reservation.

Make no mistake: This is a thriller — but there’s more to it than just that.

Jeremy Renner: “It’s got the movement of a thriller, but has the depth of, say, noir characters may have. Then it has the weight of the storytelling being based upon true events.”

Jeremy plays local wildlife officer Cory Lambert. He’s a guy with, let’s say, some personal issues.

Tyler Laracca (as Frank): “Only thing Native about you is your ex-wife, and the daughter you couldn’t protect. Maybe if you had played detective…”

Jeremy Renner (as Cory Lambert): (slams Frank’s head against steering wheel)

Elizabeth plays Jane Banner, an FBI agent from Fort Lauderdale, and she’s now totally out of her element here. But don’t take our word for it.

Elizabeth Olsen (as Jane Banner): “This is a world that she is completely ignorant to and doesn’t understand.”

And that world is frigid and unforgiving — not exactly the easiest conditions for actors to work in.

Elizabeth Olsen: “I was as uncomfortable as Jane was, I guess I’d say.”

Elizabeth Olsen (as Jane Banner): “So do you wanna show me the body? I don’t mean to be rude, I’m just freezing my ass off here.”

Elizabeth Olsen: “It was only lucky that we had that kind of weather. It is a character and an obstacle within the script.”

And it should come as no surprise that Jeremy and Elizabeth’s chemistry comes across as genuine in “Wind River.” It’s not their first time taking down bad guys.

Elizabeth Olsen (as Scarlet Witch): “This is all our fault.”

Jeremy Renner (as Hawkeye): “Hey, look at me. It’s your fault, it’s everyone’s fault. Who cares?”

We’ve seen ’em team up before in the Avengers universe.

Elizabeth Olsen: “It helps communication.”

Jeremy Renner: “Sure, sure, and trust, I think, is the most important thing that we all had. With trust, it allows for the scenes to find truths.”

Jeremy Renner (as Cory Lambert): “Luck don’t live out here.”

“Wind River” opens in South Florida theaters on Friday, Aug. 18.

