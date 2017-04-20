MTV’s Video Music Awards return to West Coast for 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After spending a year at Madison Square Garden in New York, the MTV Video Music Awards are coming back to the West Coast.

The network announced Thursday that the 2017 VMAs will be held Aug. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Forum previously hosted the VMAs in 2014, when Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Sam Smith performed.

Nominations for the 2017 VMAs will be announced in July.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.