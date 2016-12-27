Mourning a Princess: Hollywood bids farewell to Carrie Fisher

She was a writer, a singer, an addict and, most memorably, a princess who could kick anyone’s butt from one end of the galaxy to the other. The world lost Carrie Fisher, Tuesday morning, and the world is mourning.

Carrie Fisher (as Princess Leia): “I should have expected to find you holding Vader’s leash.”

Carrie Fisher won the hearts of generations as Princess Leia in “Star Wars.”

She suffered cardiac arrest on Friday during a flight from London to Los Angeles, and had no pulse for 10 minutes. She was overseas promoting her eighth book, called “The Princess Diarist,” about what happened behind the scenes of “Star Wars.”

Carrie was rushed to UCLA Medical Center and placed on life support, but she never regained consciousness.

She was a princess on the screen — and Hollywood royalty off it. Carrie Fisher was born in Beverly Hills in 1956. Her parents were singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds.

Carrie Fisher: “I was primarily brought up by my mother, but I saw my father.”

Fisher took her experiences as a showbiz kid and turned it into her first book, “Postcards from the Edge” in 1987. It was later turned into a film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.

Meryl Streep (as Suzanne Vale): “Remember my 17th birthday party, when you lifted your skirt up in front of all those people?”

Shirley MacLaine: “I didn’t lift my skirt. It twirled up!”

Fisher famously battled addiction and spoke openly about being bipolar. She said she often turned pain into humor by weaving it into her books.

Carrie Fisher: “Any mood stabilizer is a weight gainer, so you feel better, but you’re fat, so what you gain is a loss. It’s not a good situation.”

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, reacted to her mother’s death in a statement saying, “She was loved by the world and will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Billy Dee Williams, who appeared with Carrie in “Star Wars,” says, “I am deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The Force is dark today!”

And Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, tweeted, “No words. (hash)Devastated.”

