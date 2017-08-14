Motorcycle stunt driver dies during filming of ‘Deadpool 2’

(WSVN) - A stunt driver has been killed during the filming of “Deadpool 2” after losing control of a motorcycle, Variety reports.

The Marvel sequel is currently filming in Vancover.

“Vancouver police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of ‘Deadpool’ during a stunt on a motorcycle,” Vancouver Police said in a statement.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

The incident happened Monday morning, when the stuntwoman reportedly crashed through the glass of the ground floor studio.

A Canadian news network‘s crew said they witnessed the rider complete the stunt successfully four times, but said she lost control of the bike on the fifth attempt.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

A spokesman for 20th Century Fox commented, “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

This isn’t the first accident that has occurred on a film set recently.

Stuntman John Bernecker died in July after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor while filming a scene for Season 8 of “The Walking Dead.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.