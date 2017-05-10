Mother’s Day gifts at Kendra Scott jewelry

Are you still trying to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift? If so, we know just the thing. First, though, you gotta hit up the bar. At Kendra Scott jewelry inside Brickell City Centre, they’re mixing things up, but it has nothing to do with a stiff drink, although, who couldn’t use one after spending the day looking for the perfect present. Tonight, Made with Love is one of my favorite things.

When it comes to fashionable jewelry, designer Kendra Scott is the bomb dot com.

Brittany Benavidez: “The jewelry is so incredible because it’s beautiful, it’s made with high quality materials, but it’s affordable, so, everyone can love it.”

The beautiful baubles have become so popular…

Brittany Benavidez: “It’s very trendy. Kendra is always inspired by the latest fashions.”

Scott opened her first Miami boutique at Brickell City Centre, Downtown Miami.

Brittany Benavidez: “It’s like a little jewel box. Kendra is really inspired by her travels, her life experiences. She does four big collection launches every year and our new one is our summer collection.”

Shireen Sandoval: “One thing that I happened to love, George, dahhhlling, look at my ring.”

If you’re looking for something extra special for mom, pull up a seat at their color bar.

Brittany Benavidez: “It’s a really unique, fun, interactive experience, for our guests. Where you actually get to come in and design your own piece of jewelry.”

On a large computerized LED screen, you choose your accessory, stone and metal.

Then, it’s made right in front of you. It’s…

Brittany Benavidez: “Really something custom and created from the heart for mom, sister, wife, the friend.”

For the blog, I mixed their signature looks with their new summer collection, which…

Brittany Benavidez: “Was inspired by the beach, the ocean which is so perfect for Miami. We have beautiful bead work, amazing shells, she is using amazing netting, in the pieces, in the design.”

From pretty rose gold pieces to sexy silver and this fantastic turquoise — there’s something for every kind of woman.

And that’s why Made with Love is one of my favorite things.

FOR MORE INFO:

Kendra Scott at Brickell City Centre

701 S Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(786) 574-4757

http://www.kendrascott.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.