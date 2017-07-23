HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert Friday night featuring Chance the Rapper in Connecticut, authorities said.

Many were taken to hospitals for excessive drinking.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.

The crowd was apparently made up of people in their late teens and early 20s, Foley said. Tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption was “extremely prevalent.”

Foley said a large number of people hospitalized were underage attendees experiencing “severe intoxication.”

Hartford Fire Capt. Raul Ortiz told The Hartford Courant there were so many patients that some had to be taken to hospitals outside Hartford for treatment.

One 19-year-old had a blood-alcohol content of nearly 0.5— eight times the legal limit for driving. John Brancato, assistant director of the pediatric emergency department at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, told the newspaper the young man was admitted to the intensive care unit for close monitoring.

Other artists performing at the concert were Kyle, PnB Rock and ANoyd.

About 21,000 people attended the concert, Foley said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.