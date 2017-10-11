Moqueca/Coco Bambu

There’s no shortage of ways to make mahi mahi. Today, we’re cooking the popular fish with a Brazilian twist. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Chris Knowles
The Restaurant: Coco Bambu, Miami Beach
The Dish: Moqueca with Mahi-Mahi and Shrimp
Ingredients:
4 ea. bell peppers (yellow, red, green), cut into 1/4 inch rings
1 fl. oz Dende oil (red palm oil-available at most stores and online)
2 tsp. onion puree
1 tsp. garlic puree
3 yellow onions cut into 1/4 inch rings
4 oz. tomato, diced
3 tomatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick
3 tbsp. butter
4 tbsp. chopped cilantro/scallion mix
48 oz. moqueca sauce (fish stock, coconut milk, butter, thickened with flour)
4 100g mahi-mahi fillets
Medium-sized shrimp (optional if you prefer)
Seasoning herbs (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- In a large sauté pan, sweat the peppers, onions, garlic and onion puree with the dende oil, add fish and cook 2 min.
- Add shrimp, sauce and diced tomato cook 3-4 mins. Season and add the herbs and butter.
- Pour the stew in a extra hot Moqueca dish (clay pot if available; otherwise deep dish) and cook 2 min. Add the tomato slices and garnish with more herbs.
To Plate:
Ladle into bowls, serve with Pirão (fish stock, moqueca sauce, coconut milk, toasted cassava flour warmed and mixed to gritty texture), and white rice.
Serves: 4
Serving Suggestion:
Strawberry Siciliana Caipirinha
Coco Bambu
955 Alton Rd,
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 348-0770
www.cocobambu.com
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.