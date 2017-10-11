Moqueca/Coco Bambu

There’s no shortage of ways to make mahi mahi. Today, we’re cooking the popular fish with a Brazilian twist. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Chris Knowles

The Restaurant: Coco Bambu, Miami Beach

The Dish: Moqueca with Mahi-Mahi and Shrimp

Ingredients:

4 ea. bell peppers (yellow, red, green), cut into 1/4 inch rings

1 fl. oz Dende oil (red palm oil-available at most stores and online)

2 tsp. onion puree

1 tsp. garlic puree

3 yellow onions cut into 1/4 inch rings

4 oz. tomato, diced

3 tomatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick

3 tbsp. butter

4 tbsp. chopped cilantro/scallion mix

48 oz. moqueca sauce (fish stock, coconut milk, butter, thickened with flour)

4 100g mahi-mahi fillets

Medium-sized shrimp (optional if you prefer)

Seasoning herbs (optional)

Method of Preparation:

In a large sauté pan, sweat the peppers, onions, garlic and onion puree with the dende oil, add fish and cook 2 min.

Add shrimp, sauce and diced tomato cook 3-4 mins. Season and add the herbs and butter.

Pour the stew in a extra hot Moqueca dish (clay pot if available; otherwise deep dish) and cook 2 min. Add the tomato slices and garnish with more herbs.

To Plate:

Ladle into bowls, serve with Pirão (fish stock, moqueca sauce, coconut milk, toasted cassava flour warmed and mixed to gritty texture), and white rice.

Serves: 4

Serving Suggestion:

Strawberry Siciliana Caipirinha

Coco Bambu

955 Alton Rd,

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 348-0770

www.cocobambu.com

