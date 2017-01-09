‘Moonlight’ is a win for South Florida

(WSVN) - “Moonlight,” which won Best Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes this past Sunday, is not only a cinematic triumph in its own right, but a big win for South Florida, as six Florida State University graduates worked on the film, including one who is a Miami native.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, “Moonlight” had not one, but six FSU Film School graduates on its team: two producers, two editors, the cinematographer and the writer/director, Barry Jenkins.

Jenkins, a Miami native, wrote the screenplay for the film based on an unpublished play titled, “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” by Tarell Alvin McCraney. According to Fader, McCraney grew up a few blocks away from Jenkins in Liberty City.

But the film’s ties to South Florida grow even deeper.

After scouting for locations in Miami, Jenkins made an effort to film in locations where he had previously lived. Therefore, he chose Liberty Square, a housing project located within Liberty City, as one of the primary locations to shoot.

Some of the movie’s actors are even Miami locals, as two young men from Norland Middle School star in the film.

Since the film’s premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in the fall of 2016, the film has received unanimous praise from critics, with buzz spurring of the film being an early Oscar contender.

In 2016, the film was nominated for six Golden Globe awards, including Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Original Score.

On Sunday night, the film won for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Producer and fellow FSU graduate Adele Romanski, who graduated from the film school in 2004, took the stage with Jenkins to accept the award. “Thank you to … the man without whom none of us would be standing here,” she said. “I’m so privileged to call you my friend and my collaborator and my partner in crime.”

She added to her acceptance speech, “Everybody on Twitter and Instagram, to everybody back home in Miami and in New Orleans.”

Jenkins thanked his mother, as well as his colleagues and friends in Miami.

