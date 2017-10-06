Stephen King’s “It” is making big bucks at the movies, but this scare master isn’t just writing books and turning them into hit flicks. One of his books is now a TV series, and someone who knows a lot about Miami is one of the stars.

Menacing voice in email: “Greetings, detective. Did you catch our bad guys?”

That’s a scene from Stephen King’s “Mr. Mercedes,” a thriller now showing on TV’s Audience Network.

Jharrel Jerome (as Jerome Robinson): “This guy is really trying to get into your head.”

The show, like the book, is about retired detective Bill Hodges, who can’t let an unsolved case go.

Jharrel Jerome: “‘Mr. Mercedes’ is a Stephen King thriller that follows a retired detective who is being taunted and haunted by this killer who he was never able to catch while he was in the force.”

According to stars Jharrel Jerome and Justine Lupe, this is a nail-biter of a show.

Jharrel Jerome: “It’s kind of this psychological game that these two humans are playing with each other, this back-and-forth, cat-and-mouse game going on.”

Jharrel and Justine are Jerome and Holly. Since Detective Hodges is retired, they’re his unofficial help.

Justine Lupe: “I meet Bill, and I immediately feel akin with him, so I start helping him solve this case.”

This is a Stephen King thriller, but not the scary story you think it is.

Jharrel Jerome: “In ‘Mr. Mercedes,’ the real fear is the characters and seeing the monster in people that we see every day.”

Jharrel wasn’t only excited to talk to Deco about “Mr. Mercedes.” He was also over the moon to talk about the 3-0-5.

Justine Lupe: “Right before we came on, he was talking about how much he loved Miami. Like literally right before this.”

Jharrel is also tied to South Florida through his work on the Oscar-winning movie “Moonlight,” which is set in Miami.

Jharrel Jerome: “To my family and friends down in Florida. I love you guys.”

If there’s one thing he misses about Miami, it’s the food.

Jharrel Jerome: “I remember being full and not hungry anymore, but I wanted to eat the next thing. It was crazy. The lifestyle in Miami is just so free.”

But “Moonlight” was so last year. This year, it’s all about “Mr. Mercedes.”

