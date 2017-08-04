Monster Jam Triple Threat Series revs up at BB&T Center

Miami traffic is so bad, sometimes we wish we could just drive over all those cars. That’s actually how we think Monster Jam was invented — or at least that should be their origin story. The slam-bang demolition derby is revved up and ready to go at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

They’ve jammed even more into this show than ever before!

Chris Van Vliet: “This is the Monster Jam Triple Threat. What does Triple Threat mean?”

Tristan England, Monster Jam: “Triple Threat is a jam-packed show. We’ve got Monster Jam speedsters, ATVs and Monster Jam trucks.”

It’s high-octane, high-adrenaline and, oh yeah, lots and lots of power.

Kayla Blood, Monster Jam: “It’s been awesome being able to get behind the wheel of this 1,500-horsepower Monster Jam truck and just put the pedal to the metal.”

Tristan England: “It’s like a shock to your body. It’s like an assault on your senses.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, awesome! Sounds great.”

Fans of all ages love seeing the Monster Jam trucks do their thing, but this isn’t just for the fans.

Chris Van Vliet: “I think people don’t realize this is a competition. They think you guys just crush cars and that’s it, but no, it’s like first, second, third and all that.”

Tristan England: “Oh, of course, and there’s always the bragging rights from the locker room. Grave Digger. If you can beat him, that’s awesome.”

I tried really hard, but they wouldn’t let me get behind the wheel of a monster truck — something about insurance, I don’t know — so I got to do the next best thing: I suited up for a ride in a Monster Jam speedster.

Chris Van Vliet: “This is my first time ever in a speedster. I kind of look the part. I don’t have the helmet on just yet. What do I need to know?”

Colton Eichelberger: “All you need to know is to hold on, because we’re going to go fast. Max-D is known for one thing, and that’s maximum destruction.”

Oh, awesome! Destruction! I guess I should probably put that helmet on.

Chris Van Vliet: “All right, this is where it gets real.”

Getting into the speedster may actually be the hardest part, but now that we’re strapped in, it’s go time!

Those sharp turns had my lunch trying to make a reappearance, but I kept it down.

What a ride — but what do I do now?

Chris Van Vliet: “How do I get out of here? That’s the worst part.”

Monster Jam Triple Threat barrels into the BB&T Center for three shows kicking off Saturday and running until Sunday, Sunday, Sunday!

