Monkey Bread/Belkys

(WSVN) - Sweet treats are great for breakfast, brunch or dessert and the one we’re making next is easy and sure to go on your list of favorites! That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Monkey Bread

Ingredients:

3 12-ounce packages of refrigerated biscuit dough

1 cup white sugar

3 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ cup butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

½ cup chopped pecans

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 350. Grease one 9 or 10 inch Bundt pan with butter or oven spray.

– Mix white sugar and cinnamon together. Cut biscuits into quarters and roll them in the sugar cinnamon mix. Sprinkle some chopped pecans in the bottom of the pan, then arrange bisguit pieces on top. Continue until all biscuits are coated and placed in pan. Add pecans evenly to the biscuit pieces as you go along.

– In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the brown sugar over medium heat. Boil for 1 minute. Pour over the biscuits.

– Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Let bread cool in pan for 10-15 minutes, then flip it and turn out onto a plate.

To Plate:

Cut into pieces and serve warm

Serves: 6-8

