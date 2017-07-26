MOJITO Shrimp Ceviche/Mojitobar

A South Florida chef whips up a tasty shrimp dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Douglas Rodriguez

The Restaurant: Mojitobar and Plates by Douglas Rodriguez

The Dish: MOJITO Shrimp Ceviche

Ingredients:

3 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp celery diced

1 tbsp jalapeño diced (with seeds)

1/2 cup Kipee mayo

6 tbsp water

6 tbsp mint

1 tsp chives chopped

1 lbs shrimp blanched

Method of Preparation:

Blanch shrimp in boiling water (lime juice will continue cooking process).

Blend lime juice, lemon juice, 2 tbsp celery, jalapeño, mayo, water, 3 tbsp mint until smooth. Strain the pulp and keep liquid.

Pour over remaining celery, mint, anbd chives (can also use chopped red onion, chopped cucumber).

To Plate:

Scoop sauce into bowl with other chopped ingredients and shrimp.

Serve with fried sweet potato, micro cilantro and celery leaves.

Serving Suggestion:

Mojitobar’s Classic Mojito — DonQ Cristal Rum, fresh lime, mint, sugar

Mojitobar and Plates by Douglas Rodriguez

(The Oasis at Sawgrass Mills)

2602 Sawgrass Mills Cir. #1219

Sunrise, FL 33323

(954) 851-9837

themojitobar.com

