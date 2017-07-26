MOJITO Shrimp Ceviche/Mojitobar

A South Florida chef whips up a tasty shrimp dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Douglas Rodriguez
The Restaurant: Mojitobar and Plates by Douglas Rodriguez
The Dish: MOJITO Shrimp Ceviche
Ingredients:
3 tbsp lime juice
2 tbsp lemon juice
4 tbsp celery diced
1 tbsp jalapeño diced (with seeds)
1/2 cup Kipee mayo
6 tbsp water
6 tbsp mint
1 tsp chives chopped
1 lbs shrimp blanched
Method of Preparation:
- Blanch shrimp in boiling water (lime juice will continue cooking process).
- Blend lime juice, lemon juice, 2 tbsp celery, jalapeño, mayo, water, 3 tbsp mint until smooth. Strain the pulp and keep liquid.
- Pour over remaining celery, mint, anbd chives (can also use chopped red onion, chopped cucumber).
To Plate:
Scoop sauce into bowl with other chopped ingredients and shrimp.
Serve with fried sweet potato, micro cilantro and celery leaves.
Serving Suggestion:
Mojitobar’s Classic Mojito — DonQ Cristal Rum, fresh lime, mint, sugar
Mojitobar and Plates by Douglas Rodriguez
(The Oasis at Sawgrass Mills)
2602 Sawgrass Mills Cir. #1219
Sunrise, FL 33323
(954) 851-9837
themojitobar.com
