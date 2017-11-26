LAS VEGAS (AP) — The competition is down to 16 women.

The Miss Universe pageant has eliminated 76 contestants after separating the women by geographic region for the first time during the show airing live on Fox from The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort in Las Vegas.

The women representing Thailand, Sri Lanka, Ghana and South Africa were chosen to move forward in the competition for the Africa and Asian Pacific region.

Who will advance to the Top 10? Find out LIVE on @FoxTV. pic.twitter.com/dJSdaVWNu1 — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Representatives from Spain, Ireland, Croatia and Great Britain have advanced from the Europe group.

Meanwhile, Colombia, Canada, Brazil and the U.S. will continue in the pageant after being picked from the Americas region.

The wild cards went to Venezuela, Jamaica, China and Philippines.

The winner goes home with a yearlong salary, a luxury apartment in New York City for the duration of her reign and more prizes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.