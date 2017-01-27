Miss Universe 2015, judge talk body image, give pageant advice

Sexy swimsuits, gorgeous gowns and one interview after another pledging to pursue world peace. Yes, the Miss Universe pageant goes down this weekend, and on Friday, judge/model Ashley Graham and the reigning queen, talked to Deco about what to expect.

And the winner is … not Miss Colombia!

Steve Harvey at Miss Universe 2015: “It was my mistake.”

Comedian Steve Harvey is back hosting Miss Universe. Harvey is looking to redeem himself Sunday on FOX from the Philippines after announcing the wrong winner last year.

Steve Harvey at Miss Universe 2015: “The first runner-up is Miss Colombia.”

He corrected the big blunder immediately and the crown was given to Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.

Curvy “Sports Illustrated” model Ashley Graham is your backstage host.

Ashley Graham: “I know that Miss Canada has been getting a lot of backlash for being what is considered bigger than some of the other girls.”

Graham is hoping her participation helps the pageant evolve its body conscious image.

Ashley Graham: “I think this is a great opportunity for young girls to see that all shapes, sizes and ethnicities can be a part of beauty pageants, can be a part of Miss Universe. It really shouldn’t matter if you have extra lump bumps and extra cellulite on you at all.”

Pia shared some advice with this year’s contestants.

Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015: “You’re only going to be able to say your name and your country once at Miss Universe. You can’t join again once you’ve been in the competition, so this is once in a lifetime, literally.”

The girls have been busy rehearsing and have already competed in the preliminaries.

Pia Wurtzbach: “That’s where they select the girls who will make it into Top 12, because what happens, right at the start of the show, the announce Top 12 right away out of the 86.”

Boyz II Men and Flo Rida will both perform at the pageant, and 27-year-old Deshauna Barber, who’s a lieutenant in the Army Reserves, is representing the good ol’ USA.

