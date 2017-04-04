Mike Epps sorry for dancing with kangaroo on Detroit stage

DETROIT (AP) — Actor and comedian Mike Epps is apologizing for dancing on stage with a kangaroo in front of a screaming crowd at a Detroit comedy show.

In a video of the Friday night event, Epps can be seen holding the animal’s harness. A man is seen picking up the animal and carrying it around the stage.

Epps got some blowback on social media. He posted on Instagram late Sunday that he wants to “sincerely apologize to everybody.” He says things got out of hand but he didn’t mean any harm. He says he doesn’t own the kangaroo and plans to donate money to a foundation to help the animals.

Tanya Espinosa, a representative for the United States Department of Agriculture, said: “We are not investigating, however, we are looking into this.”

