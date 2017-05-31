Miami native is a contestant in ‘MasterChef’s’ 8th season

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you are a South Florida fan of the cooking reality show “MasterChef,” the upcoming season will give you a Miami native to cheer on while she vies for the top spot.

“MasterChef” returns this Wednesday, and Heather Dombrosky made it to the show’s top 40.

The series, open to amateur and home chefs, features challenges and head-to-head cook-offs, all leading to the golden title and a special apron.

Dombrosky took a chance and went to the open audition, eventually earning a spot on the show.

“I really wanted to put myself out of my comfort zone and see what I was capable of,” Dombrosky said. “I kept on passing to the next level and before I knew it, I was being flown out to L.A.”

Dombrosky grew up in Miami, and, coming from a Peruvian background, Heather’s used a classic Peruvian dish to earn a spot on the show: ceviche.

She said it’s her own twist on her mother’s recipe.

Dombrosky said cooking has created a bond between her and her family and inspires her to continue her endeavors in the kitchen.

She also said being around professional chefs like Gordon Ramsay was something she wouldn’t trade for anything.

“You’re amongst a wonderful group of people who all have this unifying connection with food or some kind of relationship with food — so it was exciting, I mean it was terrifying, but it was a great experience and I wouldn’t give it up for the world,” she said.

Heather wasn’t able to say whether or not she won, but to find out, tune into “MasterChef,” premiering Wednesday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

