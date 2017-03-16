Miami Heat Dancers steam up photo shoot

(WSVN) - The Miami Heat are hometown faves, but there is more to the team than the hoop stars. The Miami Heat Dancers are always a slam dunk with the team and with the fans.

We are used to seeing the Miami Heat dancers heating up the hardwood, but now the girls with all the right moves have taken things outside of the AAA.

Recently the squad worked it during a photo shoot for their annual Miami Heat Dancers poster.

Natalia Gonzalez, Miami Heat Dancers: “Every year we do a giveaway poster, and this year happened to be shot in Miami.”

From veterans to rookies, everyone gets to shine.

Brittany: “My favorite thing about doing the poster shoot was getting dolled up. I’ve never been in an experience where I’ve had full makeup on, full outfit. So it was a different experience, but it was really fun.”

Bianka: “We’ve actually done the bikini poster several times, but we do try to change it up a bit with location, our suits, our looks and the poster itself.”

Everything about this year’s poster shoot had a SoFlo connection.

Natalia Gonzalez: “Miami has so many beautiful places, and why not stay here in our backyard?”

The girls teamed up with OMG Miami Swimwear to find suits best suited for them.

Brittany: “We went in the store, picked out our suits, tried them on. We all got to be really comfortable in them, so it was kind of tailored to us, which was really awesome. My suit was bright orange, so it went with my skin tone and it crossed in the front and around. It was kind of fancy, but I like it.”

Bianka: “I had three colors it was fuchsia, orange and black, and it was bright but undertone.”

Then it was off to Secret Gardens of Miami in Homestead.

Bianka: “This year, it was more exotic feeling, with the trees and the jungle feeling. It was beautiful with the waterfalls.”

Brittany: “We felt beautiful, all of us. It was awesome.”

The final product is a surprise, but you can get a free poster at this Friday’s Heat game.

Natalia Gonzalez: “You can expect a lot of sizzle, a lot of spice, and a lot of sultry, amazing looking women.”

