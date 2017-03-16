Miami-Dade Parks’ Sea Kayak & Snorkel Adventure

While much of the country is digging out from a snowstorm, we’re grappling with major decisions like, should we go kayaking or snorkeling? Why not both?! Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is exploring his options at a new attraction.

It is a tough question, perhaps one of life’s toughest questions. Thankfully, Miami-Dade Parks lets us kayak to the snorkeling with this eco-adventure, and I dove right in, flippers and all.

Here’s a chance to see Miami like you’ve never seen it before.

Tim Hunter, tour guide: “This program costs about $60, and it consists of three and a half hours of kayaking and snorkeling, and it’s about a little bit more than a 2.5-mile trek.”

Hop on board for an eco-adventure fr om Miami-Dade Parks.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m gonna try to do this without falling in.”

We headed to Crandon Park on Key Biscayne to check out the Sea Kayak & Snorkel Adventure.

Tim Hunter: “It’s going to consist of kayaking out right along our beach here to the northern tip of Key Biscayne, where we have our unique fossil reef.”

Both locals and tourists love the serenity of being out on the ocean with nature.

Tour guide 2: “These right here are two queen conchs.”

Chris Van Vliet: “If someone has never done this before, that’s OK with you guys?”

Tim Hunter: “We’ll be able to teach you everything you need to know for the tour, from intro to kayaking, to how to snorkel, how to assemble your gear and everything like that.”

And the best part about it?

Tim Hunter: “The only thing you need to bring? Closed-toe shoes, water bottle, sunscreen and a hat.”

The tour starts with kayaking but leads to snorkeling, and this is one of only two fossilized reefs in the entire world.

Chris Van Vliet: “Feel good, look good and sound good, right?”

The water was a little cloudy because of how windy it was earlier in the day, but we were still able to make friends with some reef fish, a sea urchin, a sea snail, a bristle worm, a porcupine fish and a giant hermit crab.

Stephanie Cruz, customer: “I had such a great time, and it’s something so different. I’m so happy that Miami-Dade Parks offers eco-adventures, so you can remember how beautiful Miami really is.”

The Sea Kayak & Snorkel Adventure takes place every Saturday and costs $60. Now, when we headed out to snorkel, I was a little nervous because they said they often see sharks there — and since the water was a little cloudy, that shark would have seen me before I ever saw it.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sea Kayak & Snorkel Adventure

(305) 666-5885

