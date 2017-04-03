Metro Diner brings Southern comfort food to Coral Springs

(WSVN) - Everyone’s watching their waistlines these days, but sometimes you need to chow down on a big old plate of comfort food. A legendary upstate diner has opened its first SoFlo location. They’ve upped the ante on dishes designed to fill your belly and put a smile on your face.

Metro Diner has come to Coral Springs, and trust us — that’s a good thing.

Greg Schaafsma, Metro Diner: “Metro Diner is comfort food with flair. It’s a Jacksonville tradition, and we’re bringing the first rendition of that concept down to South Florida.”

The goal is to put great things on your plate without making you wait.

Greg Schaafsma: “It’s the place where you know you can come and get a good, hot meal made fresh, served fast, get in, get out.”

The folks at Metro did their job so well in Jacksonville, the Food Network’s Guy Fieri paid them a visit back in 2010.

Guy Fieri: “And, as the name of the show goes, it’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,’ and this is Metro Diner.”

The place features an open kitchen, and there’s a good reason for that.

Greg Schaafsma: “It’s good to be able to see the food that people are preparing for you in a clean, sanitized kitchen.”

Deco got to see one of the specialties of the house made from scratch.

Greg Schaafsma: “Our chicken and waffles is our No. 1 seller. There’s a reason for it.”

You bet there is. Marinated chicken is breaded before going for a swim in the deep fryer. While that’s happening, a waffle is made.

The finished product features homemade strawberry butter and powered sugar. It is to die for.

Greg Schaafsma: “Our food will speak for itself in a short manner when people come to Metro Diner.”

Some of the dishes that speak the loudest are the Charleston Shrimp and Grits, the Huevos Rancheros, the Bold City Burger and the Monte Cristo Sandwich.

There’s a tasty deal waiting for you if you visit Metro Diner more than once a day.

Greg Schaafsma: “We do a daily double discount, so if you come back a second time, we give you a discount on your meal.”

Chances are you won’t be the only one returning.

Kayte, customer: “I think it’s fabulous. It’s been open for not even a week, and I’ve already been here five times.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Metro Diner

2864 N. University Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

(754) 229-3875

https://metrodiner.com/locations/florida/coral-springs/

