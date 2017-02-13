Metallica heading to Miami for upcoming tour

MIAMI (WSVN) - Metallica made its world tour announcement Monday morning following their Grammy appearance, and the rockers will be making a stop in Miami.

The band will rock out at the aptly-named Hard Rock Stadium on July 7.

Their “WorldWired” show is the band’s first North American tour in eight years. Metallica has released 10 albums, selling 110 million records worldwide.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, with several presales available starting Tuesday.

For more information on the tour, visit Metallica’s website.

