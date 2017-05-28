Melt In Your Mouth Marshmallow Crescents/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a sweet treat that’s both delicious and takes just minutes to make. Marshmallow crescents are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Melt In Your Mouth Marshmallow Crescents
Ingredients:
1 8 oz. can refrigerated crescent rolls
1/3 cup marshmallow creme
2 tbs. dulce de leche
1/3 cup mini chocolate chips (optional)
1/3 cup dulce de leche, for serving (or caramel sauce)
1/3 cup chocolate sauce, for serving
sea salt, to taste
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
– Separate crescents into 8 triangles. Spread a tablespoon of marshmallow creme onto each triangle. Drizzle some dulce de leche over the marshmallow creme.
– Sprinkle on mini chocolate chips. (or leave them out)
– Roll crescents up and place on the cookie sheet.
– Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool at least 5 minutes on cookie sheet.
To Plate:
Drizzle crescents with more dulce de leche and chocolate sauce and then sprinkle with sea salt. Serve warm.
Serves: 8
