Melt In Your Mouth Marshmallow Crescents/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a sweet treat that’s both delicious and takes just minutes to make. Marshmallow crescents are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Melt In Your Mouth Marshmallow Crescents

Ingredients:

1 8 oz. can refrigerated crescent rolls

1/3 cup marshmallow creme

2 tbs. dulce de leche

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips (optional)

1/3 cup dulce de leche, for serving (or caramel sauce)

1/3 cup chocolate sauce, for serving

sea salt, to taste

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

– Separate crescents into 8 triangles. Spread a tablespoon of marshmallow creme onto each triangle. Drizzle some dulce de leche over the marshmallow creme.

– Sprinkle on mini chocolate chips. (or leave them out)

– Roll crescents up and place on the cookie sheet.

– Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool at least 5 minutes on cookie sheet.

To Plate:

Drizzle crescents with more dulce de leche and chocolate sauce and then sprinkle with sea salt. Serve warm.

Serves: 8

