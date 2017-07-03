Fourth of July is a time to honor the founding of our nation, and thanks to one local bar, it’s also a time to eat watermelon soaked in tequila. Deco hit the Bitter Truth — where the Fourth will be very sweet indeed.

On Tuesday we celebrate Independence Day, and at Bitter Truth in Miami, you can enjoy the Fourth in style.

Sarah Caceres, Bitter Truth: “We’re doing our first annual Very Patriotic Melon Bobbin’ Bash. We wanted to do something very reminiscent of your childhood.”

Of course, these melons have one very adult ingredient.

Sarah Caceres: “We’re infusing all these watermelons with Herradura tequila. Watermelon is very absorbent, so if you put something into it and keep it in a sealed environment, it’ll absorb everything that you’re putting in.”

But if you want a slice, you’ll have to use your melon — and get a little wet in the process.

Sarah Caceres: “So we have this awesome antique bathtub that we fill up with watermelon slices, and it’s gonna be a super fun, wet time.”

Let the bobbing begin!

Customer 1: “Freezing, cold, refreshing. Thank God I had a couple drinks.”

Customer 2: “You definitely gotta use the tongue. What can I say?”

Customer 3: “Well, the first thing was to attack it, which didn’t work out so well, which is why I’m wet. Then someone gave me some great advice, that it was all about the tongue, so I just used that to scoop it up.”

If you’d rather stay dry, beat the heat with a frozen cocktail.

Bartender: “Today we’ll be making a Fourth of July cocktail called the Johnny Rocket.”

The Johnny Rocket is made with Aperol, Jack Daniel’s and, yes, watermelon.

Bartender: “We’re gonna garnish that with what Johnny Rockets is famous for — burgers.”

Customer 4: “It’s really good. Refreshing, cold.”

So if you want to add some sparkle to your Fourth, the Melon Bobbin’ Bash could be the perfect way to chill.

Sarah Caceres: “When you think about Fourth, you think about community and being with your friends and family and doing activities, and having an experience.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bitter Truth

3252 NE 1st Ave. #124

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 646-9432

www.bittertruthmiami.com

