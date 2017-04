MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of The Beatles is ready to kick off his new tour in Miami.

Storied musician and 74-year-old, Paul McCartney will perform the first show of his 2017 tour at the American Airlines Arena. The tour begins July 5.

Tickets are expected to go on sale Monday, May 1.

