Matthew McConaughey celebrates birthday by handing out free turkeys

(WSVN) - Actor Matthew McConaughey spent his 48th birthday in Kentucky, handing out free turkeys to local families who needed them.

The Oscar-winning actor is a spokesman for Wild Turkey Bourbon, and participated in the company’s early Thanksgiving initiative, which handed out turkeys donated by Butterball.

About 250 volunteers worked to distribute the turkeys, though McConaughey stole the show.

When one woman saw him at her front door, she exlaimed, “It’s a sexy man carrying a turkey!”

